Iraqi Mandaean celebrates the Dehwa Hanina feast

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Mandaeans community in Iraq celebrated “Dehwa Hanina,” or the Feast of Prosperity, on Friday.

The celebration features a ritual meal of cooked rice and yogurt, accompanied by prayers and chants from the Mandaean holy book, the Ginza Rba. A key ritual is the river baptism, performed under the supervision of a religious leader, or Tarmida, with participants dressed in traditional white garments called rasta.

Dehwa Rabba lasts seven days and includes 36 hours of complete seclusion. During this time, Mandaeans refrain from all contact with the outside world, avoid flowing water, and prepare by storing water in advance for household use. They are prohibited from using razors or grooming tools and must take care to avoid injuries, as bleeding is forbidden during this sacred period. These rules apply to both children and adults.

The Mandaean religion, one of the oldest monotheistic faiths, traces its roots to the prophet John the Baptist and uses the Aramaic language in its sacred texts. The Ginza Rba, or “Great Treasure,” contains teachings on creation, eternal life, and moral guidance for the soul.

The Mandaean population in Iraq is now estimated to be significantly smaller than its pre-2003 figure of up to 70,000, with current estimates often ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 people, and they are primarily located in southern Iraq (especially in Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan), as well as in smaller numbers in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Erbil hosts thousands of Mandaeans, providing a temple and supporting their cultural practices, while many have established communities in Sweden, Germany, Australia, and the United States.