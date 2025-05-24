Iraq’s Najaf declares rice cultivation ban

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Water Resources Directorate in Najaf announced a complete ban on certain summer cultivations, citing a severe water crisis and a sharp decline in water inflows.

In a statement, the directorate confirmed that water will be allocated exclusively for drinking and essential household needs. The cultivation of water-intensive crops, including rice, is prohibited throughout the province, along with any land preparation related to those crops.

The directive also warned that violations will face strict legal action, including the plowing of unauthorized fields, suspension of water access, confiscation of unlicensed pumps, and financial penalties of up to 5 million Iraqi dinars (around $3,800). Repeat offenders may face imprisonment under existing irrigation laws.

Notably, Iraq’s water resources have been severely strained in recent years due to upstream dam construction, climate change, and outdated infrastructure. In response, the government has encouraged the cultivation of lower water-use crops such as wheat, barley, and vegetables, and has promoted modern irrigation techniques to improve efficiency and protect remaining supplies.