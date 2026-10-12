Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq opened a passport office in Khanaqin on Monday, making the district the country’s first border district to host such a facility, Khanaqin district head Jawad Faydh Allah told Shafaq News.

Residents previously had to travel nearly 100 kilometers to Baqubah to obtain passports, Faydh Allah said. The new office will allow them to complete passport procedures electronically in Khanaqin, reducing travel time and costs.

The office building has opened, but its electronic system is set to begin operating on Sunday, October 18, when the first passport is scheduled to be issued. Faydh Allah said residents can start using the office that day, with services also covering surrounding areas in the Hamrin basin.