Iraq pushes green initiatives for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Green Observatory on Saturday called for greener practices during Iraq’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, encouraging service tents (mawakibs) to cut plastic use, reduce food waste and adopt cleaner methods to manage the millions of visitors expected to take part in the annual religious event.

In a statement, the environmental watchdog outlined the “Green Procession” initiative, proposing the creation of “environmental service teams” within mawakibs to collect waste from roads and public areas throughout the pilgrimage. It also called on the Ministry of Environment to launch a nationwide “Cleanest Mawkib” competition through its provincial offices to reward service tents that show strong commitment to environmental protection and cleanliness.

“Such a competition could encourage mawakibs to improve waste management while continuing their role in providing food, water and other services to pilgrims,” the observatory argued, warning against cutting down trees for firewood while cooking, preparing tea or making other hot drinks during the pilgrimage.

Food waste was another major concern raised by the group, which noted that large amounts of prepared food are often discarded by service tents and visitors. Calling for better planning and the preparation of “smart quantities” of food, the Observatory recommended creating a “blessing basket” to distribute clean, packaged surplus food to nearby families in need or send it to charitable restaurants.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of mourning after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and draws millions of Shiite pilgrims to Karbala each year, making it one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world. During the ritual, pilgrims are offered meals, drinks and other forms of hospitality, with many volunteers viewing the preparation and distribution of food as an expression of devotion and a way of showing care and generosity toward visitors.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government has allocated 52.5 billion Iraqi dinars ($34.1 million) to agencies involved in organizing the pilgrimage and to the holy shrines. It has also leased 2,400 buses, in addition to deploying state-owned vehicles, to transport pilgrims.

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