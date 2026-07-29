Iraq breaks up international drug ring near Saudi border

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities dismantled an international drug trafficking network and seized 38 kilograms of crystal meth bound for the Arar border crossing with Saudi Arabia, the General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs said on Wednesday.

Carried out in coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Asayish (security forces) in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the operation intercepted the shipment before it reached the crossing en route to a neighboring country.

Since 2023, Iraqi courts have issued about 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences, and 190 international arrest warrants in drug trafficking cases, while authorities have seized nearly 16.8 tonnes of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry.

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