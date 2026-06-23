Iraq avoids $53M payout after US court ruling

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq's Justice Ministry announced that the US Supreme Court had issued a final and binding ruling dismissing a lawsuit filed by a Jordanian company against several firms affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The ministry's Legal Department said the decision spared Baghdad from a $53 million payout, describing it as a legal achievement that protected public funds and safeguarded the state's interests.

Earlier this month, Iraq won an international arbitration case filed by French telecommunications company Orange, avoiding potential compensation payments estimated at $800 million.

Official figures show Iraq prevailed in 32 legal and arbitration cases between 2023 and 2025, securing recoveries totaling about $2.6 billion and €40 million.