Historic Al-Raabiya Mosque reopens in Mosul’s Old City

Nineveh’s local government reopened the Al-Raabiya Mosque in Mosul’s Old City following extensive reconstruction, restoring one of the city’s religious and historical landmarks.

Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil told Shafaq News that the mosque, among Mosul’s oldest heritage sites, stands out for its distinctive architecture and intricate plasterwork that embodies traditional Mosuli design. The building sustained heavy damage during the battle to liberate the city from ISIS in 2016–2017, leaving large sections in ruins.

The restoration, funded by the ALIPH Foundation (International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas) with a grant of about $850,000, was implemented in coordination with the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH), Mosul University, the Waqf authorities, and a joint team of Iraqi and Italian experts.

Originally built in 1766, the mosque was commissioned by Rab’iya Khatun, daughter of Mosul’s then-governor Isma’il Pasha al-Jalili, who financed its construction. It features a decorated dome glazed with turquoise tiles, geometric patterns, and Quranic calligraphy, along with a madrasa (religious school) for teaching Islamic studies.