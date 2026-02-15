Fuel contract dispute threatens Najaf Airport operations

Shafaq News- Najaf

A dispute over aviation fuel supply is affecting operations at Najaf International Airport after Iraq’s Oil Products Distribution Company contracted a private firm without paying airport service fees, a local officials said on Sunday.

In a statement, Hassan Abu Al-Subh, head of the Integrity Committee in Najaf’s Provincial Council, clarified that the distributor signed an agreement with Al-Rabia to fuel aircraft without covering charges for use of airport land, storage tanks, maintenance, security and other services.

Najaf Airport operates under local government oversight and relies on its revenues to fund city services. Abu Al-Subh said the unpaid fees have disrupted flight movement and warned the council could take further measures to "protect the province’s interests."

The Oil Products Distribution Company previously stated it was ready to supply fuel but claimed its vehicles were prevented from operating, contributing to suspended flights.

The dispute follows the expiration of a previous contract under which fuel was supplied at subsidized rates. A shift to direct sales to airlines at higher prices triggered tensions between the distributor and airport authorities, especially as the Najaf International Airport is a key gateway for religious tourism.