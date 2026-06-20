Fallujah's cultural center stalled at 70% completion

Shafaq News- Fallujah

A cultural center project in Fallujah has sat unfinished, frozen at roughly 70% completion since construction began in 2014, an informed source in al-Anbar Province told Shafaq News Saturday.

He cited a chain of administrative failures, funding shortfalls, and allegations of corruption that have kept the building dark while the city it was meant to serve continues to rebuild.

Fallujah, a city in al-Anbar Province roughly 60 kilometers west of Baghdad, was among the Iraqi cities most severely damaged during the armed conflict with the Islamic State (ISIS) between 2014 and 2016. The cultural center was conceived as part of the city's post-conflict recovery, intended to anchor civic and cultural life in a community that lost much of its public infrastructure during years of fighting and displacement.

The contractor assigned to the project received the full funds allocated before his contract with the provincial authority was terminated, the source said. “Subsequent efforts to restart construction, particularly from 2021 onward, produced no tangible results through 2025. Work resumed briefly this year but stopped again when budget allocations ran out.”

While financial mismanagement accounts for part of the delay, the source pointed to another troubling development: the budget line covering the furnishing of the completed center was quietly removed from the project's scope.

In the meantime, the cultural center's staff operate from a temporary caravan on land set aside by the provincial government, waiting for a main building, located in the city's southern district, that has been "nearly finished" for years.

No formal explanation has been issued by provincial authorities.