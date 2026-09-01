Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An Iraqi court sentenced a former Kirkuk Real Estate Registration Directorate official in two separate cases involving manipulation of a property transaction and the disappearance of a municipal property file, the Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Tuesday.

The former assistant director, acting with another defendant whose case was separated, processed the sale of a property in the names of two citizens using a fraudulent ownership document purportedly issued by the Kirkuk Municipality Directorate.

She was also convicted over the disappearance of a property file for land registered in the municipality’s name.

The offenses caused deliberate harm to public funds and involved misuse of official authority, according to the commission.

The same former official received a separate prison sentence in July for facilitating the sale of another municipality-owned property after its registration number was altered.

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