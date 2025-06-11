CCHF: Iraq reports 109 cases; no new infections since June 7

Shafaq News/ The number of recorded cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Iraq has reached 109 across the country since the beginning of 2025, with 18 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Shafaq News tracker.

Health officials told Shafaq News that no new infections have been recorded since June 7.

The highly infectious viral disease, which is typically transmitted to humans through tick bites or contact with blood or tissues of infected animals—particularly during slaughter—has spread to multiple provinces, prompting health authorities to tighten monitoring and preventive measures, especially among livestock handlers and butchers.

Dhi Qar remains the hardest-hit province with 31 confirmed cases and one death. Eastern Baghdad has recorded 11 cases and five deaths—the highest mortality rate so far. Wasit has reported 12 cases with one death, followed by Muthanna with eight cases and two fatalities, and Maysan with eight cases and no deaths. Cases have also been registered in at least 13 other provinces.

The Ministry has implemented strict health protocols targeting high-risk sectors, particularly slaughterhouses and meat markets. "We have intensified surveillance in coordination with veterinary and municipal authorities, especially ahead of Eid al-Adha, when livestock handling and slaughtering activities increase," a ministry spokesperson told Shafaq News.

The World Health Organization has previously warned that CCHF outbreaks in the region often peak during spring and summer due to heightened agricultural and animal movement activities. The Ministry urged citizens to take personal precautions, including avoiding unregulated slaughter and ensuring meat is sourced from authorized outlets.