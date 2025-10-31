Bound eagles displayed for sale in Baghdad spark outrage

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Eagles bound with adhesive tape and offered for sale at Al-Ghazl Market sparked criticism over animal welfare standards in Iraq.

Customers began talking this week about an “unusual and disturbing scene.” Photographs taken by Shafaq News showed the birds confined in narrow cages or with their wings bound, sparking outrage among visitors and raising fresh concerns over the lack of oversight on animal welfare in Iraq.

Al-Ghazl Market, located near the historic Al-Khulafa Mosque in central Baghdad’s Shorja district, is one of the capital’s oldest markets. It is known for trading a wide range of animals, birds, reptiles, and fish, including exotic and wild species, often sold in cramped or unsuitable conditions.

