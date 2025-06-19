Basra sends emergency medical aid to Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basra Health Directorate, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and local authorities, dispatched a shipment of emergency medical supplies to Iran on Thursday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Sarah al-Husseini, head of the Pharmacy Department at the Basra Health Directorate, said the shipment includes critical medications for resuscitation and emergency-use medical supplies.

Al-Husseini emphasized that the move demonstrates “the Iraqi people's solidarity with friendly nations during times of hardship.”