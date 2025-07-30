Basra’s first safflower crop: A step toward sustainability

Shafaq News - Basra

Iraq’s Basra province has launched its first experimental safflower cultivation project, a promising step toward reducing reliance on water-intensive crops in one of the country’s most climate-vulnerable regions.

Safflower in Basra

Globally, safflower is gaining momentum. Countries like the United States, Mexico, and several in East Asia have scaled up commercial production, driven by growing demand for plant-based oils and natural dyes. Syria has also made notable progress in expanding cultivation.

In Iraq, however, safflower remains largely in the trial phase. Previous experiments were limited to Babil, al-Diwaniyah, and Samawah. Basra’s initiative marks the first formal effort in the province—apart from a lone academic study at the College of Agriculture.

The crop’s limited presence stems from low awareness and a longstanding focus on water-heavy staples like rice and wheat. But with water reserves shrinking and environmental challenges intensifying, the push for drought-tolerant, sustainable alternatives is gaining urgency.

A Two-Stage Harvest

The pilot field was established in northern Basra, an area grappling with salinity, heatwaves, and irregular rainfall. It incorporated 10 kilograms each of urea and NPK fertilizers, along with nano-fertilizers. Soil preparation, planting, and monitoring were carried out by the Marshland Development Department’s Mechanization Complex.

Hadi Hussein, Director of the Basra Agriculture Department, described the initiative as a crucial effort to identify climate-resilient crops tailored to the region’s worsening conditions. “Safflower is high in unsaturated fatty acids—particularly linoleic acid, which can comprise up to 70% of its oil content,” Hussein told Shafaq News. “It helps reduce cholesterol and supports cardiovascular health.”

The plant offers value beyond oil. After extraction, the remaining biomass is repurposed as protein-rich feed for livestock. Additionally, Safflower yields two marketable products through a staggered harvest. The first involves collecting its bright petals—used in food coloring, cosmetics, and herbal applications. About a month later, the seeds are harvested for oil production, giving farmers two revenue sources from a single crop.

Toward a Resilient Agricultural Future

Osama Abdul-Hadi Saleh, the senior agricultural engineer who conceptualized and led the project, reported growing enthusiasm among local farmers. “Several have already expressed interest in future cycles,” he told our agency. “Its low input cost and high adaptability make it a strong option for regions facing severe climate stress.”

The crop’s ability to thrive under high temperatures, water scarcity, and dust storms further underscores its potential. Pending approval from the Agriculture Directorate, plans are in place to expand cultivation by five additional dunams (1.25 hectares) during the 2025–2026 season, beginning November 15.

Abdul-Hadi also outlined future plans to integrate beekeeping into the model. The plant’s dense floral clusters and branched structure offer ideal conditions for honeybees, potentially creating supplementary income and enhancing local biodiversity.

He believes the Basra trial could catalyse broader agricultural reform, stating, “Safflower presents a low-cost, high-impact alternative amid growing ecological and economic challenges.”

Should the next cultivation phase produce strong yields, agricultural authorities may consider incorporating safflower into Iraq’s national crop rotation and subsidy frameworks. With institutional support, the crop could pave a sustainable path forward—bolstering food and fodder security as Iraq confronts an increasingly volatile environmental future.