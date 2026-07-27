Baghdad's abandoned rail yard rusts into history

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Behind Baghdad's historic Al-Alawi Railway Station, stretching toward Al-Karkh Hospital, hundreds of derelict passenger coaches, locomotives, and fuel tankers stand abandoned in what railway workers call the "railway graveyard."

Many of the vehicles have remained out of service for years, exposed to the elements without rehabilitation, preservation, or recycling, turning part of one of Iraq's oldest transport hubs into a vast scrapyard.

Some of the rolling stock could still be salvaged through refurbishment or converted into museum pieces and tourist attractions documenting the history of Iraq's railways, while unusable equipment could be recycled or sold as scrap under legal procedures.