Baghdad confiscates properties from Saddam Hussein’s cousin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities confiscated agricultural properties registered under the names of Ali Hassan al-Majid—commonly known as “Chemical Ali”—and his two brothers, an Iraqi official announced on Tuesday.

Abbas Mutib Shami, Deputy Chairman of the board of Iraq’s Confiscation and Seizure Fund, said in a statement that the confiscation was carried out under the provisions of Law No. 72 of 2017, which governs the seizure of movable and immovable assets belonging to members of the former regime.

According to the statement, the total area of the confiscated agricultural shares amounts to more than 501 dunams. Al-Majid’s personal share in Kirkuk province alone accounted for 125 dunams.

He was captured in 2003 following the US-led invasion of Iraq, convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity, and executed by hanging in 2010.

In 2017, Iraq enacted Law No. 72, mandating the confiscation of assets belonging to former regime officials, including al-Majid and his relatives.