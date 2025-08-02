BBC expands partnership with Shafaq News, launches its podcasts on the agency's English platform

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Dubai / London

BBC announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Shafaq News, a leading news platform based in Iraq, choosing the agency's English platform to launch a group of its most popular and important podcasts in the Arab world and the region.

This expansion adds a new dimension to the growing relationship between the two organizations. Shafaq News audiences will now have access to a rich library produced by the BBC, including international podcasts such as World of Secrets, The Lazarus Heist, Good Bad Billionaire, 13 Minutes to the Moon, and The Global Story, as part of a new audio section on the Shafaq News website in English.

The topics of these podcasts vary from in-depth investigations, political history, technology, and the success and failure stories of entrepreneurs and celebrities, making them among the most listened to and influential programs around the world.

This step is an extension of the previously signed partnership agreement between the two organizations, which stipulates publishing content produced by BBC News Arabic on the Shafaq News platform. This partnership aims to enhance access to reliable media content that serves Iraqi and Arab audiences through a platform with a strong presence and influence.

A BBC official stated, "As a public service broadcaster, BBC News World Service works to reach news consumers directly and through strategic partnerships. Working with Shafaq News Agency, a respected brand, supports our reach strategy. The partnership makes trusted and independent BBC News World Service content available to a diverse and large audience in Iraq and the wider region.”

For its part, Shafaq News Agency welcomed this step, considering it a confirmation of the confidence of international media institutions in its position as a reliable and influential source. In a statement, it said, "This partnership represents a strategic development in our vision to enhance interactive and informative content, and it gives our audience the opportunity to access high-quality audio content that is unparalleled in the Arab world."