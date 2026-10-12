Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has recovered 4 billion Iraqi dinars (about $2.64M) for state-owned Rafidain Bank in a financial corruption case, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Monday.

The recovery was carried out by the Rusafa Investigative Court in Baghdad, which handles corruption and money laundering cases.

Legal action against those involved will continue, the Council added, targeting individuals who use illegal methods to make profits at the expense of public money.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings