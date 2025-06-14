Airspace closure blocks Iranian player from joining Inter Milan’s camp

Shafaq News/ Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has been unable to travel to California for the club’s pre-season camp due to Iran’s airspace shutdown following Israeli strikes, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported on Saturday.

Taremi, 32, had his departure suspended over security concerns tied to heightened regional tensions, though Inter Milan is in contact with the player to arrange alternative travel.

The Italian club is set to face Mexico’s Monterrey on Wednesday in its Group E opener, which also includes Argentina’s River Plate and Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

Taremi recently featured in Iran’s successful 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, where the national team topped its group.

He joined Inter on a free transfer from FC Porto in July 2024, signing a contract through 2027 and becoming the first Iranian to play for the club.

The travel disruption follows international safety protocols for civilian aviation as Israel and Iran trade attacks.