Shafaq News- Basra

Basra police found a 10-year-old girl early Monday after she was sexually assaulted, a security source told Shafaq News.

The girl gave authorities a description of the place where she had been taken on Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Street in central Basra, helping investigators locate the suspects’ address.

Under Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, the rape of a child is punishable by the death penalty, while severe physical assault can carry a prison sentence of more than three years.

Read more: Child abuse in Iraq: a cry for justice and systemic change