10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in central Basra
2026-09-28T07:22:54+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Basra police found a 10-year-old girl early Monday after she was sexually assaulted, a security source told Shafaq News.
The girl gave authorities a description of the place where she had been taken on Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Street in central Basra, helping investigators locate the suspects’ address.
Under Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, the rape of a child is punishable by the death penalty, while severe physical assault can carry a prison sentence of more than three years.
Read more: Child abuse in Iraq: a cry for justice and systemic change