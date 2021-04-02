Zarif: there will be no meeting between Iran and the U.S

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said there would be no direct meeting between Iran and the United States.

Zarif tweeted, "At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran and EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues. Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting and nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures."

"No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary", he added.

The Wall Street Journal had claimed earlier today that the U.S will attend the Joint Committee of the Nuclear Agreement's meeting in Vienna, next Tuesday, noting that no direct negotiations will be held with Iran.