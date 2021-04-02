Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Zarif: there will be no meeting between Iran and the U.S

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-02T13:59:59+0000
Zarif: there will be no meeting between Iran and the U.S

Shafaq News / Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said there would be no direct meeting between Iran and the United States.

Zarif tweeted, "At virtual JCPOA JC meeting, Iran and EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues. Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting and nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures."

"No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary", he added.

The Wall Street Journal had claimed earlier today that the U.S will attend the Joint Committee of the Nuclear Agreement's meeting in Vienna, next Tuesday, noting that no direct negotiations will be held with Iran.

related

Zarif: a corpse had beaten US 13-2?

Date: 2020-08-16 14:04:38
Zarif: a corpse had beaten US 13-2?

Zarif: Turkey's presence in countries outside its territories undermines the security of the region

Date: 2020-09-24 12:25:58
Zarif: Turkey's presence in countries outside its territories undermines the security of the region

We don’t shy from crushing aggressors, Iran ’Zarif said

Date: 2021-01-18 06:34:48
We don’t shy from crushing aggressors, Iran ’Zarif said

Iranian Foreign Minister asked to visit Saudi Arabia but its officials have refused, He said

Date: 2021-01-25 09:17:44
Iranian Foreign Minister asked to visit Saudi Arabia but its officials have refused, He said

Iran’s Zarif to the “Western Regimes”: Shameless

Date: 2021-03-16 17:33:27
Iran’s Zarif to the “Western Regimes”: Shameless