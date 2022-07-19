Yellen vows tough U.S. measures against countries abusing economic order

Shafaq News / The United States will impose harsh consequences on countries that break the international economic order, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

"Economic integration has been weaponised by Russia," she said, calling for all responsible countries to unite in opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The United States is pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains, and avert possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals, Yellen told Reuters on Monday.

Yellen said in remarks prepared for the event she was heartened by conversations with Korean counterparts on a proposed cap on the price of Russian oil.

Yellen has said she will discuss the oil price cap proposal with top officials in Seoul.

(Reuters)