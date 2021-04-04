Worldwide COVID-19 case Loads over 130 million cases, John Hopkins says

Shafaq News/ The overall global COVID-19 caseload has surpassed the grim milestone of 130 million as the pandemic is still raging, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.8 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update, the US university revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 130,643,579 and 2,844,807, respectively, with a mortality rate of 2.18%.

The US has so far logged 30,668,826 cases, with 554,779 fatalities.

The North American country has been sowing the world's highest number of cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Brazil, a total of 12,953,597 people have so far been found infected with the virus. The death toll in the country stood at 330,193 as per the university data.

Mexico is the third worst-hit country in the world in terms of deaths, as it has recorded 203,854 deaths as of Sunday morning.

India’s total case count currently stand third at 12,392,260.