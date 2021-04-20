World can bring pandemic under control within months, WHO chief

Shafaq News/ the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the world can bring the global COVID-19 pandemic under control in the coming months.

“We have the tools to bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months, if we apply them consistently and equitably,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the “alarming rate” at which COVID-19 is spreading in those aged 25-59 worldwide, possibly due to much more contagious variants.

“It took nine months to reach one million deaths; 4 months to reach 2 million, and 3 months to reach 3 million.”

Worldometers.com which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental regional classification based on the United Nations Geoscheme showed that global coronavirus cases rose to 142,825,183 cases.

3,046,353 deaths and 121,360,942 recoveries were recorded according to Worldometers.