White House attributes attack in Jordan to Iraqi Islamic Resistance

Shafaq News / The White House accused the "Islamic Resistance" in Iraq on Wednesday of being behind the attack on "Tower 22" in Jordan, which resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers and the injury of 34 others.

The White House stated that it "does not seek war with Iran or a broader conflict in the region," adding, "We will do what is necessary to hold those responsible for the recent attack in Jordan accountable."

It clarified that "the recent attack in Jordan was carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes multiple factions."

On Sunday, January 27th, the US military announced the killing of three of its soldiers and the injury of about 25 others in a drone attack targeting a base housing US forces in Jordan.

American media reported that the targeted location was "Tower 22", a small military site in Jordan near the country's border with Syria.

Regarding the Gaza war, the White House noted that "the National Security Adviser discussed aid and hostage issues with the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs today."

"We seek to reach a long-term ceasefire in Gaza," it continued, explaining that "the goal of the long-term ceasefire is to release the largest number of hostages, and we are still holding talks in this regard."

In conclusion, it stated, "The discussions we are having regarding the ceasefire and hostages are constructive, and we believe they are heading in the right direction."