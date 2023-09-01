Washington applauds Iraqi judicial verdict in Troell's murder case

Shafaq News / The United States Department of State extended its appreciation on Friday for the recent verdict delivered by the Iraqi judiciary, which resulted in the conviction and sentencing of individuals involved in the killing of American citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad.

US Department of State spokesman said in a statement, "We welcome the Iraqi court’s decision to convict and sentence multiple individuals on terrorism charges for their roles in the killing of U.S. citizen Stephen Troell.

"It is critical that all those responsible for the brutal, premeditated assassination of Mr. Troell face justice and accountability. We once again extend our condolences to Mr. Troell’s family and hope this verdict brings them some measure of justice", he added.

The Iraqi judicial system handed down life sentences yesterday, Thursday, to an officer holding the rank of Captain in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and four Iraqi nationals. These individuals were found guilty of the tragic killing of Troell in Baghdad in November 2022.