Washington DC issues a curfew as Trump supporters clash with police and breach the Capitol

Shafaq News/ U.S President Donald Trump supporters flooded the streets of Washington on Wednesday, clashed with police outside the Capitol, and breached the building, forcing a lockdown with lawmakers still inside and Washington DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser, issued a citywide curfew.

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday after Trump supporters stormed the building while Congress met to confirm the Electoral College votes. Lawmakers are still inside, and the Electoral College debate has been paused.

Dozens of Trump supporters rushed to the East Front entrance to the Senate side of the Capitol, including some who repeatedly hit the locked doors with batons and poles and clashed with police.

Muriel Bowser, Washington DC Mayor, ordered a curfew in the capital moments after hoards of Trump supporters forcefully stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

The curfew takes effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will extend until 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the mayor.