WHO: the Ukrainian crisis heralds the emergence of “one of the four knights of John’s vision”

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-10T17:13:58+0000
Shafaq News/ Michael Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program, warned that the crisis in Ukraine heralded a sharp rise in infectious diseases and was symbolized by “John’s Vision of the Four Horsemen.”

“There is a shortage of food and people walking around. We saw this picture in the Horn of Africa. Tragically, infectious diseases have always been associated with one of the Four Horsemen of John’s vision, knowing that there is a strong correlation between these diseases and conflicts, we shouldn’t expect any surprises here.”

The only shocking thing, he explained, is that this is happening in Europe, where much has been done to eradicate infectious diseases, but these developments are characteristic of all regions of the world experiencing conflict, flooding, tsunami or tsunami. other devastating climate disasters.

The conditions we see in Ukraine are ideal for the spread of infectious diseases, whether it’s COVID-19, polio, measles or cholera.

Source: Novosti

