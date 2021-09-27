WHO seeks to revive stalled inquiry Into origins of Covid-19 With New Team

Shafaq News/ The World Health Organization is reviving its stalled investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 virus as agency officials warn that time is running out to determine how the pandemic has killed more than 4.7 million people world-wide began.

A new team of about 20 scientists including specialists in laboratory safety and biosecurity and geneticists and animal-disease experts versed in how viruses spill over from nature is being assembled with a mandate to hunt for new evidence in China and elsewhere.

Source:WSJ