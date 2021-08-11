Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-11T17:16:20+0000
WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients

Shafaq News/ The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday a clinical trial in 52 countries would study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients.

"These therapies - artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients," it said in a statement on the Solidarity PLUS trial.

Artesunate is already used for severe malaria, imatinib for certain cancers, and infliximab for diseases of the immune system such as Crohn's Disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

The original Solidarity trial last year found that all four treatments evaluated - remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon - had little or no effect in helping COVID patients.

So far, only corticosteroids have been proven effective against severe and critical COVID-19.

The WHO said artesunate, produced by Ipca, is used to treat malaria. In the trial, it will be administered intravenously for seven days, using the standard dose recommended for the treatment of severe malaria.

Imatinib, produced by Novartis, is used to treat certain cancers. In the trial, it will be administered orally, once daily, for 14 days.

Infliximab, produced by Johnson and Johnson, is used to treat diseases of the immune system. In the trial, it will be administered intravenously as a single dose.

related

WHO issues a warning to Europeans ahead of summer travels

Date: 2021-06-10 12:41:51
WHO issues a warning to Europeans ahead of summer travels

WHO urges countries ‘not to lose gains’ by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

Date: 2021-07-07 17:20:43
WHO urges countries ‘not to lose gains’ by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

WHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

Date: 2021-08-04 15:05:42
WHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years

Date: 2020-08-21 17:57:49
WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years

WHO urges end to bilateral vaccine deals

Date: 2021-01-08 20:34:58
WHO urges end to bilateral vaccine deals

Covid-19 pandemic to end at beginning of 2022, WHO official

Date: 2021-02-23 19:14:16
Covid-19 pandemic to end at beginning of 2022, WHO official

Covid-19: Second pandemic year to be deadlier than first, WHO says

Date: 2021-05-14 17:48:49
Covid-19: Second pandemic year to be deadlier than first, WHO says

Pandemic won’t be over until 70 % are vaccinated, says WHO’s Europe chief

Date: 2021-05-28 17:30:46
Pandemic won’t be over until 70 % are vaccinated, says WHO’s Europe chief