Violent clashes broke out between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Idlib

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-12T19:19:39+0000
Violent clashes broke out between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Idlib

Shafaq News /violent clashes broke out today Tuesday between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Kafr Takharim, a town in northwestern Syria. Security sources in Idlib said.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that Ahrar Al-Sham sparked a security alert by intensifying heavily in several checkpoints near Kafr Takharim preparing for an operation against ISIS cells.

Operatives of Ahrar Al-Sham controlled the cell location after violent clashes.

No information about the losses so far.

This operation comes days after unknown persons carried out an attack at a checkpoint belonging to the Ahrar Al-Sham at t Almastumah, located 7 kilometers south of Idlib which killed two of its members.

Ahrar al-Sham is part of a military alliance in Syria that includes the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. The alliance, known as the Army of Conquest, captured a large area of the northwestern province of Idlib from Syrian government forces.

