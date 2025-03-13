Urgent energy drive: Iraq expands production in Maysan

Shafaq News/ Iraq is working to expand oil and gas production in Maysan province, confirmed Ali Shaddad, a parliamentary oil and gas committee spokesman, on Thursday.

Maysan’s oilfields currently produce around 300,000 barrels of crude and 140 million cubic feet of associated gas daily. "Of this, 30-35 million cubic feet is used to power electricity stations within the Buzurgan, Fakka, and Abu Gharb fields," Shaddad explained. Efforts are underway to increase gas utilization for power generation.

The drive to maximize domestic energy resources comes as the government works to address power shortages, especially in central and southern Iraq. "With electricity demand expected to rise as summer approaches, the situation has become more urgent after the US revoked Iraq’s waiver to import Iranian gas," Shaddad remarked.

Iraq, along with seven other OPEC+ members, is currently withholding 2.2 million bpd from the market. Starting in April, the group plans to gradually increase production, with Iraq’s output rising by 12,000 bpd each month.