Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

United States to restore relations with Palestinians

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-26T18:39:20+0000
United States to restore relations with Palestinians

Shafaq News/ U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of the Trump administration’s cutoff and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills made the announcement of Biden’s new approach to a high-level Security Council meeting, saying the new U.S. administration believes this “remains the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a democratic and Jewish state and the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security.”

Source: Associated Press

related

Trump to reject new DACA applications

Date: 2020-07-29 11:54:39
Trump to reject new DACA applications

Philadelphia Police Fatally Shoot a Black Man Who They Say Had a Knife

Date: 2020-10-27 16:26:38
Philadelphia Police Fatally Shoot a Black Man Who They Say Had a Knife

United States Seizes 27 Domain Names Used by IRGC

Date: 2020-11-05 08:06:44
United States Seizes 27 Domain Names Used by IRGC

United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

Date: 2020-12-09 18:11:37
United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

Date: 2020-12-14 15:49:13
United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million

Date: 2020-06-11 23:37:06
US: Covid-19 cases approach 2 million