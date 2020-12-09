United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

Shafaq News / The US special envoy to Syria, Joel Rayburn, announced on Wednesday that his country will impose sanctions on the Syrian regime.

Rayburn said in a press statement, “we must maintain pressure on Bashar al-Assad to reach a political solution."

"There will be no stability in Syria before the end of violence," noting that "Al-Assad must be held responsible for atrocities committed by him." He added

The conflict in Syria is often referred to as a civil war, It started as an uprising of Syrian citizens.

They took to the streets in 2011to demand democracy and an end to corruption, and their opposition to the government of President Bashar al-Assad quickly spiraled into a war.

But today, it's clear that what is happening in Syria is far more complex.

Some of most powerful countries in the world are involved including the United States and Russia as are an alphabet soup of armed opposition groups, the Kurds and, of course, ISIS.