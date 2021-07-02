Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

United States Treasury lift sanctions on three Iranian citizens

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-02T16:21:35+0000
United States Treasury lift sanctions on three Iranian citizens

Shafaq News/ United States Treasury lift sanctions on three Iranian citizens, officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Friday.

 according to the Agency's spokesperson;  the decision is not linked to ongoing nuclear talks in regards to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"These delistings do not reflect any change in U.S. government sanctions policy towards Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing negotiations in Vienna," a Treasury spokesperson said.

The three Iranians are Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows, and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian, who were sanctioned in September 2020 due to “their direct involvement with Iran's nuclear, ballistic missile, and conventional arms programs.”

Earlier in June; Iran said the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping, although Germany cautioned that major issues remained at talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

"An agreement has been reached to remove all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by (former U.S. President Donald) Trump," Rouhani's chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

related

Philadelphia Police Fatally Shoot a Black Man Who They Say Had a Knife

Date: 2020-10-27 16:26:38
Philadelphia Police Fatally Shoot a Black Man Who They Say Had a Knife

Participants agreed to full restoration of the nuclear deal, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. says

Date: 2021-04-28 14:19:30
Participants agreed to full restoration of the nuclear deal, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. says

United States Seizes 27 Domain Names Used by IRGC

Date: 2020-11-05 08:06:44
United States Seizes 27 Domain Names Used by IRGC

The U.S. support freedom of expression and the brave journalists, Statement says

Date: 2021-05-03 05:35:26
The U.S. support freedom of expression and the brave journalists, Statement says

United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

Date: 2020-12-09 18:11:37
United States to impose sanctions on the Syrian Regime

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

Date: 2020-12-14 15:49:13
United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

United States to restore relations with Palestinians

Date: 2021-01-26 18:39:20
United States to restore relations with Palestinians

United States: We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey

Date: 2021-02-15 07:28:31
United States: We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey