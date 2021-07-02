Shafaq News/ United States Treasury lift sanctions on three Iranian citizens, officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Friday.

according to the Agency's spokesperson; the decision is not linked to ongoing nuclear talks in regards to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"These delistings do not reflect any change in U.S. government sanctions policy towards Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing negotiations in Vienna," a Treasury spokesperson said.

The three Iranians are Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows, and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian, who were sanctioned in September 2020 due to “their direct involvement with Iran's nuclear, ballistic missile, and conventional arms programs.”

Earlier in June; Iran said the United States had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping, although Germany cautioned that major issues remained at talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

"An agreement has been reached to remove all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by (former U.S. President Donald) Trump," Rouhani's chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.