Ukraine starts building an Army Of Drones

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-01T18:12:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced collecting an Army of drones.

"Jointly with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we are assembling the world's first Army of Drones. Initial goal is to purchase 200 drones that will save lives and help to fight back." Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and UNITED24 launched the complex program that involves drone procurement, maintenance, and replacement, as well as pilot training.

"An Army of Drones will allow us to constantly monitor the 2 470 km long frontline and provide an effective response to enemy attacks," UNITED24 said.

