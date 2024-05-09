Ukraine's Zelensky dismisses head of state protection department

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree to "dismiss Sergiy Leonidovich Rud from the post of head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine," according to an official announcement.

The decree did not provide a reason for Rud's removal or name a successor to the crucial role.

The announcement follows Ukraine's SBU security service, revealing on Tuesday that it had prevented a Russian conspiracy to assassinate Zelensky and other senior officials.

Two colonels from the bodyguard department were detained on suspicion of leaking classified information to Russia's rival FSB security service.

According to the SBU, one of the detained individuals had allegedly supplied rocket rounds, drones, and anti-personnel mines to an agent for carrying out attacks.

Sergiy Leonidovich Rud, aged 47, has been the head of the department responsible for the President's security, senior officials, and their families since 2019.

In 2022, the Ukrainian President revealed that there had been at least ten attempts to assassinate him.