Ukraine: Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant

Category: World

Date: 2022-09-19T15:11:45+0000
Ukraine: Russia strikes Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant

Shafaq News/ Ukraine's nuclear Company Energoatom said that Russia struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region today, but the reactors are still working.

"A blast took place 300 meters away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings shortly after midnight," Energoatom said in a statement.

"Currently, all three power units of the PNPP (Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant) are operating normally. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff," Energoatom added.

The Company published two photos showing the explosion caused a crater.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the incident saying, "The invaders (Russians) wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is. Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it's too late."

It is worth noting that the Mykolaiv region has been under attack recently.

Another Ukrainian nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia - Europe's most prominent and lies about 250 km (155 miles) east of the Mykolaiv site - was shut down earlier this month due to Russian shelling, prompting concerns about a possible nuclear disaster.

