US warns of imminent Iranian attack on Israel; Blinken pushes for de-escalation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an Iranian attack on Israel is expected in the coming days, with uncertainty about any coordination with Hezbollah, US officials told CNN.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the US is “engaged in intense diplomacy, pretty much around the clock"to ease tensions amid fears of an Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel.

"All parties must refrain from escalation," Blinken said during a signing ceremony with his Australian counterpart in Washington.

Tensions surged after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas leader, in Tehran on Wednesday, which followed an Israeli raid in Beirut that killed Fouad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander allied with Iran. In response, Israel and the US are preparing for potential retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah.

On Monday, the US National Security Team anticipated “two waves of attacks” from Iran and Hezbollah in response to Israel, though the timing and details remain unclear.

The day before, Blinken alerted G7 counterparts that Iran and Hezbollah might attack Israel as soon as possible.

“The attacks could come within the next 24 to 48 hours.”