US units patrol in northeastern Syria for the third time within days

Shafaq News/ US military troops conducted on Monday a patrol in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said four Ground units and two helicopters were involved in the patrol around the southern villages of Dirk which is known of oil wells.

The United States Units also patrolled around the oil plant in the Kurdish village of Tabki.

This is the third conducted patrol of US forces within days in the southern and eastern villages of Dirk.

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.