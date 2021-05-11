US units patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / U.S. military troops conducted on Tuesday a patrol in the northern countryside of Dirk, the northeastern of Syria, on the borders with Turkey.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that four Ground-units were involved in the patrol around the northern countryside of Dirk. The Patrol was conducted from its base in Derik, patrolled in Al-Karmadiya village then returned to the base.

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.