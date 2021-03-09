US units patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News / U.S. military troops conducted on Tuesday a patrol from its base in the city of Rmaylan to the village of Ain Dewar in the northern countryside of Dirk near the Turkish border.

Benkin Haj Ahmad, A citizen said to Shafaq News Agency four Ground units and two helicopters were involved in the two-hour patrol around the Northern countryside of Dirk.

He added, "The American soldiers talked with the residents of Ain Dewar," adding, "the American officer in charge of the patrol asked us about our living and economic situation, and our concerns of Turkey, and he also asked about the Russian patrols in the village."

"The American asked me which one you prefer, the Russians or the Americans, and I answered we want you the Americans,… We do not want you to leave us as you did in the past when Turkey targeted us …, the only thing we want from you is to provide us security and safety, and to prevent Turkey from threatening us again. “Haj Ahmad said.

Almost daily US patrols are conducted in Dirk, especially south of the city to protect oil fields.

The U.S. military says its presence in Northeastern Syria is to preventing a resurgence of ISIS in Syria.