Shafaq News- Washington

Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to 80% of pre-US-Iran war levels, averaging 13 million to 14 million barrels per day, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Monday.

Speaking to Fox News, Wright credited spare production capacity and substantial inventories with keeping crude oil supplies at manageable levels despite ongoing challenges. “The crude oil supply problem was largely under control, but not fully resolved,” he said.

Wright added that Washington was negotiating with European countries to release large diesel stockpiles, although progress had been slow. He also clarified that the recent sanctions waiver for Russia applied exclusively to diesel exports.

Earlier this month, Washington agreed to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports, with Moscow pledging to supply more than 300,000 metric tons to global markets. US President Donald Trump described the arrangement as a way to increase supplies to international markets rather than deliver fuel directly to the United States, arguing that the additional volumes would help lower energy prices.