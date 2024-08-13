US officials warn of resurgent ISIS threat as Middle East turmoil escalates

Shafaq News/ US officials have expressed heightened concerns about the potential resurgence of ISIS in Syria amidst the current turmoil in the Middle East.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a covert operation is underway to address ISIS's increasing activities.

The report revealed that US officials are worried about ISIS taking advantage of the regional distractions caused by the Gaza conflict and recent Iranian attacks. Experts, including American researcher Ryan Bohl, extremist groups analyst Hassan Abu Hnieh, and Syrian researcher Saad al-Sharif, suggest that ISIS is attempting to seize a "life-support" opportunity to reestablish its presence.

ISIS has significantly ramped up its operations in Syria and Iraq this year, targeting security checkpoints and using car bombs. The group is also reportedly planning to free thousands of its imprisoned members, following the fall of its last stronghold in Baghouz to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led Global Coalition.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US airstrikes and live aerial surveillance are supporting the SDF in its fight against suspected ISIS cells. However, this covert campaign has not been extensively covered in the media. A US Special Forces officer stationed in Syria noted that there has been noticeable movement of personnel, weapons, and equipment.

SDF officials have reported capturing 233 suspected ISIS fighters in 28 operations during the first seven months of the year, with 2024 being described as the most challenging year since the defeat of ISIS. SDF official Rohilat Afrin stated that despite their defeat, ISIS will continue to attempt a revival.

ISIS remains active in Syria's vast desert region and operates in small, fierce cells in Iraq. Despite the significant reduction in its territorial control since 2019, the group has not ceased its attacks on areas controlled by the SDF, the Syrian government, and opposition factions in northwest Syria.

The Wall Street Journal noted that ISIS’s attempts to regain influence present a different challenge compared to its peak, when it controlled approximately 38,000 square kilometers across Syria and Iraq. The role of the US-led coalition in the region is becoming increasingly complex due to the ongoing diplomatic negotiations related to Gaza and the upcoming US elections.

Brigadier General Ali Hassan of the SDF's Internal Security Forces warned that a potential US withdrawal could lead to unprecedented chaos and immediately activate dormant ISIS cells.

This year, both US officials and SDF leaders have repeatedly voiced concerns about ISIS's resurgence. In April, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the number of ISIS fighters had increased to approximately 2,500 in Syria and Iraq, more than double the previous estimates from January 2024.

According to the Wall Street Journal, ISIS is currently consolidating its forces in the Syrian desert, training young recruits to launch attacks on the coalition and the SDF, and working to revive its "caliphate" ambitions. The organization is also building its ranks by secretly indoctrinating young people and managing the families of detained fighters.