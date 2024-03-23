US official: US intelligence warned of ISIS activity inside Russia weeks beforehand

Shafaq News / Recent US intelligence reports have revealed that "ISIS-Khorasan," an offshoot of ISIS operating actively in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and previously within Russia, have imminent plans to target large gatherings in the Russian capital, including music concerts.

American officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that "the warning was partly based on intelligence reports regarding potential ISIS activity within Russia."

In a related context, a US official confirmed that Washington had earlier warned Moscow about possible terrorist attack plans.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrian Watson told Al-Hurra that "the United States shared information with Russian authorities earlier this month regarding potential terrorist attack plans in Moscow that could target large gatherings such as music concerts."

Watson clarified that Washington took this step per the internationally recognized policy of "duty to warn."

Official Russian news agencies reported that "several gunmen opened fire on Friday night at the Crocus City concert hall, a popular music venue on the outskirts of Moscow, resulting in dozens of fatalities and setting the building ablaze, marking the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia in over a decade."

Ria Novosti reported, "Individuals wearing camouflage attire stormed the ground floor of the Crocus City hall, opening fire with automatic weapons."

"The attackers then threw a hand grenade or an incendiary bomb, igniting the fire. People in the hall took cover on the ground to escape gunfire, remaining there for 15-20 minutes before starting to crawl towards the exits, with many managing to escape."

Video clips shared on Russian Telegram channels showed four men in camouflage attire entering a large marble hall and armed individuals firing inside the music concert hall, obscured by smoke. Other clips depicted dozens of bodies strewn across seats or on the floor, with large flames erupting from the building's roof.

Interfax, citing emergency services, reported that "part of the concert venue's roof partially collapsed, and the fire area extended to 3000 square meters.

One video showed a gunman firing for a full minute at a group of people trapped at one of the entrances.

TASS news agency, citing the Federal Security Service press office, reported that "at least 40 people were killed, and more than 100 others were injured."

The Moscow Health Department stated that "over 50 ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene of the incident in Moscow."

Russia has tightened its security measures at airports, stations, and across the capital, a vast area inhabited by more than 21 million people.

After the attack, Ukraine denied any involvement, emphasizing its ongoing conflict with Russia and distancing itself from the tragic events in Moscow.

In turn, the White House also refuted any suggestion of Ukrainian responsibility, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a statement, while the Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "bloody terrorist attack."