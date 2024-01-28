US military reveals details of Houthi attack on Marlin Landau

Shafaq News / Yesterday, the Iranian-backed Houthis struck the Marshall Islands-flagged, Bermuda-owned M/V Marlin Luanda with an Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM) in the Gulf of Aden.

Marlin Luanda is transporting for commercial use a cargo of Naphtha, a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture. Following the missile strike, a major fire ensued in one of the cargo holds.

USS Carney (DDG 64), the French Navy Frigate FS Alsace (D656) and Indian Navy Frigate INS Visakhapatnam (DD66) all responded quickly, providing critical firefighting material and assistance to the civilian crew, who had depleted their organic firefighting capability.

The multinational crew, the lives of which the Houthis endangered, was made up of 22 Indian and 1 Bangladeshi crew members.

Thanks to this rapid response by the US, Indian and French navies, the fire is now extinguished. There were no casualties in the attack, the ship remains seaworthy, and has returned to its previous course.

Many thanks to our Combined Maritime Forces partners for their great teamwork at sea, averting a disaster that threatened lives and the seaworthiness of the ship and risked major environmental damage.

These unlawful actions have nothing to do with the conflict in Gaza. Neither the vessel nor its crew have any affiliation to Israel. The Houthis have fired indiscriminately into the Red Sea, targeting vessels impacting over 40 countries around the world.