US exit will stop ISIS attacks in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ The Taliban's spokesman says they will crackdown ISIS group's attacks and expects them to end once foreign forces leave the Afghanistan.

"We hope that those Afghans who are influenced by ISIS [...] will give up their operations on seeing the formation of an Islamic government in the absence of foreigners," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP in a weekend interview.

"If they create a situation for war and continue with their operations, the Islamic government [...] we will deal with them," he added.

A devastating suicide bomb attack claimed by Islamic State outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed scores of people, and 13 US service members.

However, retaliatory or pre-emptive strikes by the United States on ISIS positions over the past few days have angered the movement. According to AFP

"There is no permission for them to do such operations [...] our independence must be respected," he said.

Evacuating tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who feel at risk of reprisal or repression under the Taliban is due to end on Tuesday, along with the complete withdrawal of US and NATO troops.

ISIS group has been highly critical of the troop withdrawal deal struck between the Taliban and Washington last year, seeing the Taliban offer security guarantees.

In recent years, ISIS has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools, and even hospitals.

Mujahid reiterated to AFP that the new Taliban government would not be announced until after the last US soldier has left.

"It is important to announce the government, but this requires a lot of patience. Therefore, we are holding consultations to form the government responsibly," Mujahid said.

"We have some technical problems on this issue," he added.

Banks, government offices, and other public institutions remain largely shut, with employees prevented from entering offices since the takeover, which sent the Afghani sliding.

The Taliban have promised to improve Afghanistan's economy, but the new regime will have to rely on foreign aid — and there is no guarantee it will get the funds it needs.