US dismayed as Lebanese Parliament members leave, blocking presidential election vote
Shafaq News / The US State Department has expressed its dissatisfaction with the departure of members of the Lebanese parliament during a session of the House of Representatives, aimed at preventing the vote for the election of the president.
The US State Department stated that Lebanese leaders and elites should "stop placing their interests and ambitions above their people."
It stressed that the total political paralysis in Lebanon is a problem that its leaders must solve.