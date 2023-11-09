US delegates Herro Mustafa of Kurdish origin to Egypt

Shafaq News / The U.S. Embassy in Cairo announced on Thursday that the new ambassador, Herro Mustafa, of Kurdish origin, has officially taken the constitutional oath.

The embassy stated on its "X" platform that Ambassador Mustafa will assume her duties "during this significant time in the U.S.-Egypt strategic relationship, enhancing our joint efforts to achieve stability, security, and prosperity in the region."

In March 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden selected diplomat Herro Mustafa, a Kurdish native of Erbil, for the position of U.S. Ambassador to Egypt, according to an official statement from the White House.

The 50-year-old diplomat, born in Erbil, Kurdistan region of Iraq, holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and a master's degree from Princeton University. Remarkably, she is fluent in eight languages, including English, Kurdish, Arabic, Persian, Greek, Hindi, Bulgarian, and Portuguese.

Her life story, highlighted in a documentary titled "American Herro," sheds light on her family's journey from Iraq, spending two years as refugees in Iran before arriving in the United States in 1976, seeking asylum. Herro, recognized by the Carnegie Foundation in 2021 as one of the most influential immigrants in the United States, is married to an American of Indian origin named Ravindra Jarg, and they have two daughters: Ariana, 9 years old, and her younger sister Ashna, who is two years younger, as stated on the official website of the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria.

Notably, Herro Mustafa, who previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria, also held positions as Deputy Chief of Mission in Portugal, Counselor for Political Affairs in New Delhi, and worked in the office of the Vice President of the United States on Middle East and South and Central Asia affairs.

She served as Deputy Director for Afghanistan Affairs, Advisor for Middle East Political Affairs in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Director for Iran, Israel, Palestinian Affairs, and Jordan at the National Security Council. Additionally, she worked abroad as a Senior U.S. Civilian Coordinator in Mosul, Consular Officer in Beirut, and Political Officer in Athens.