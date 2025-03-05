US announces sanctions on senior Houthi figures

Shafaq News/ The US State Department announced, on Wednesday, the imposition of sanctions on eight senior members of Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansar Allah).

A State Department statement said the targeted officials were involved in weapons shipments to Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen and the negotiation of arms deals. Additionally, the US blacklisted a Houthi-linked operative and his company, stating that they were responsible for recruiting Yemeni civilians to participate in the conflict in Ukraine, generating financial support for Houthi military activities.

The statement emphasized that Washington would continue using available measures to counter Houthi military operations and cooperate with the internationally recognized Yemeni government in efforts to limit the group’s military capabilities. It further noted that the Houthis have acquired weapons and military components from Russia, China, and Iran, which the US asserts pose a security risk to Red Sea maritime routes.

This move follows the designation of the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on Tuesday, a decision made under President Donald Trump’s administration. In parallel with these measures, US diplomatic efforts have increased, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi on Monday to address Houthi activities in the Red Sea and surrounding maritime areas.

Sanctioned Houthi Leaders

According to the Treasury Department, among the sanctioned individuals is Mohammed Abdul Salam, the group’s spokesperson and financial strategist, who the US says played a key role in securing weapons and funding from Russia. His associate, Isaac Abdul Malik Abdullah Al-Marwani, allegedly took part in Houthi delegations to Moscow to expand diplomatic ties.

Mehdi Al-Mashat, chairman of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, is said to have worked on strengthening relations with Russia, while senior political leader Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi reportedly engaged with Russian and Chinese officials on Red Sea shipping routes.

Ali Mohammed Mohsen Saleh Al-Hadi, head of the Houthi-controlled Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sanaa, allegedly used business entities to acquire military equipment.

Abdul Malik Abdullah Mohammed Al-Ajri is reported to have joined political and military delegations to Moscow and Beijing, lobbying for Houthi-aligned financial institutions facing international restrictions. Meanwhile, Khalid Hussein Saleh Jaber is accused of handling financial transactions and arms negotiations with Russian officials, coordinating with Houthi finance chief Saeed Al-Jamal.

The final individual, Abdul Wali Abdo Hassan Al-Jabri, was identified as a Houthi military commander who, according to US authorities, used his company, Al-Jabri General Trading and Investment, to recruit Yemeni civilians into Russian military units in Ukraine in exchange for financial compensation.